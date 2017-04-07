Budget deal: Uber upstate, free SUNY tuition

ALBANY -- Ride-hailing services will be coming to upstate and income-eligible students will get free SUNY tuition under a state budget agreement announced Friday night.

The deal, hastily announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the Capitol, ended a weeklong impasse, marking the longest delay of a budget's passage in Cuomo's seven-year tenure.

"We are pleased to announce we have an agreement on the budget," Cuomo told reporters in the ornate Red Room.

The agreement includes allowing upstate to have ride-hailing services, likely to start this summer.

Upstate leaders and the companies have long pushed a change in state law to let them operate outside New York City.

“Hey, New York - your Uber is arriving this summer!" the company said in a statement.

The Democratic-led Assembly planned to work through the night to pass the final budget. The Republican-controlled Senate was expected back in the coming days.

Lawmakers do not get paid until a budget is approved, and sticking points came up throughout the week. The budget was due March 31.