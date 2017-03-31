Budget deal in Albany falling apart

The New York State Capitol in Albany (Photo: WGRZ file)

ALBANY -- For the first time during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's tenure, a state budget appears to be headed toward being at least a day or more late.

By Friday afternoon, no deals were reached between legislative leaders and the Democratic governor -- making it certain that the midnight deadline to have a budget in place would be missed.

The question then became how late the budget would be: Senators indicated they were heading home and could resume again Sunday or Monday.

A brief Senate session was adjourned Friday afternoon with the order that the Senate would resume at the "call of the Temporary President." Not having a budget deal in place means the sides would ultimately have to pass a budget extender -- a short term spending plan -- to keep state government operating. But that might not need to happen until early next week. Undecided situation Thorny issues, such as increasing the age of criminal responsibility from age 16 to 18 and school aid, slowed down negotiations. "Lot of issues; no white smoke yet," said Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, Otsego County, as he left a closed-door conference of Senate Republicans. Sen. John DeFrancisco, R-Syracuse, said if legislative leaders and Cuomo reach a late Friday deal, the Senate could return Saturday. "If it gets done and the bills are printed that we can review tomorrow, we'll be back tomorrow," he said. Assembly Democrats were meeting behind closed doors Friday afternoon to decide its next steps. What's next, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, was asked by reporters. "We're going into conference," he responded. Cuomo has had state budgets completed on or before April 1 since he took office, and he has touted that he ended two decades of Albany having late budgets -- which was often held up as a sign of dysfunction at the Capitol. But even Cuomo admitted that this year's dealmaking was as complicated as he has had to deal with. Complicated deals Potential federal cuts under the Trump administration cast a shadow over the budget talks: Cuomo called for austerity; lawmakers sought to spend more. And Senate Democrats on Friday said they would not agree to a budget without the "Raise the Age" provision, which the Republican-led Senate continued to have reservations about. Heastie and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, have had daily private meetings with Cuomo on a host of issues -- emerging with varying degrees of optimism that Friday's budget deadline would be met. “Clearly the Senate is having difficulty coming to an agreement on the budget," Mike Murphy, a spokesman for Senate Democrats, said in a statement. "Now is the time for Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to be brought into the room to achieve results for New Yorkers, including a real Raise the Age plan.” Some lawmakers scoffed at even having some issues tied to the state's roughly $152 billion budget. Raise the Age, for example, could be dealt with after the budget, said Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, Erie County, who has helped lead negotiations on the issue. "Policy issues should be discussed outside the budget," he told reporters. "But having said that, the governor has put it in his budget. We have been talking about it in a very earnest way; I think its been very productive," he continued. "Whether it becomes a part of the final budget or not I don’t know at this point." Includes reporting by Albany Bureau correspondents Lindsey Riback and Jon Campbell.

