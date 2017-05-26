Board Establishes 'Free' SUNY Tuition Regs

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

BUFFALO, NY – Those hoping to take advantage of NY State’s new program proving state funded tuition for income eligible students at SUNY Colleges can start applying for the so called "Excelsior Scholarship" on June 7th.

State Regulators have approved the detailed language on how the program will operate after it was passed as part of the state budget in April.

“Often times what we as legislators do as part of the budget is to pass a state policy,” explained NYS Senator Patrick Gallivan (R-59th District). “Then it is given to the appropriate state agency or agencies to establish the rules on how the program will run.”

When the State Senate approved the measure proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it added a provision whereby students who receive the scholarship must then, upon graduating, remain in New York to live and work for the same number of years they received tuition funding.

It also stipulated that if they moved elsewhere for employment during that time period, their grants would become loans subject to repayment.

Though that additional requirement was not his idea, the governor told us last month, it made sense.

"If you have to move, then move. But then pay back the taxpayers for what they've invested in you,” Cuomo told WGRZ-TV.

But he also said that there could be exceptions to that rule.

So it should perhaps come as no surprise that the state’s Higher Education Services Corporation Board of Trustees has formally carved out provisions for waivers for those who take their taxpayer funded degrees and move elsewhere.

It will allow deferments on repayment of grants converted to loans, for those who leave the state to complete college elsewhere, go on to graduate school, or enter the military.

And in cases of extreme hardship, the state could not only defer the payments, but excuse them all together.

Such hardships would include becoming disabled, a demonstrated inability to find a job in a particular field in New York State, or "other circumstances", all at the discretion of state regulators.

"I think that's a reasonable," said Gallivan.

Regulators have also loosen the requirement that students maintain "good grades", adopting a policy which states that students must make “satisfactory progress”, which is defined now as having the same meaning as "successful completion". In other words, you won’t lose the scholarship as long as you pass.

Gallivan recalled that when the program was under consideration, lawmakers thought about assigning a certain GPA, as a benchmark for a student to remain eligible for the scholarships.

He said the idea was abandoned due to the differences in the difficulty and requirements for various degree programs, as well as the realization that students barely passing are likely to wash out.

"I think experience shows us that those that are barely passing likely don’t make it all the way through school," he said.

Gallivan also reminds that the tuition program is a budget item, and thus its continued funding is subject to approval by state lawmakers every year.

"I don’t have any problems with what’s been adopted, but if it’s not working or needs change, we can do something about it," he said.

The adopted regulations also clear up one of the most common questions we've gotten about the program since it was approved, which concerned what the terms for repayment would be, should someone act under circumstances resulting in their grant being converted to a loan.

The terms would be zero percent interest, with up to ten years to pay the balance.

