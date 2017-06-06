Bill aims to use 911 system to protect disabled

(Photo: Zerbor/thinkstock)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A man whose autistic son was killed while in state care is urging New York state lawmakers to require professional care workers to report allegations of abuse and neglect to 911.



Michael Carey says too many cases of abuse and neglect are never reported to the proper authorities. He says requiring workers in group homes, institutions or long-term care facilities to report abuse and neglect directly to 911 would save lives and ensure problems are properly investigated.



Currently most allegations are made to a state agency tasked with investigating neglect and abuse.



Carey's 13-year-old son Jonathan was killed by a state care worker a decade ago.



The legislation has been introduced in both the Senate and Assembly. No vote has been scheduled.

