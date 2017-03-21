Bharara announces new job

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (Photo: CNBC Feed)

ALBANY -- Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has a new job.

Bharara was named Tuesday as a distinguished scholar in residence at the NYU School of Law after he was fired by the Trump administration earlier this month as the federal prosecutor for the Southern District.

Bharara's next move has been heavily speculated because he is considered a potential political candidate after he attacked public corruption in New York.

"I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue addressing the issues I so deeply care about—criminal and social justice, honest government, national security, civil rights, and corporate accountability, to name a few,” Bharara said in a statement.

Bharara, who lives in Westchester County, served as U.S. attorney since 2009, and he raked up nearly 30 convictions in public-corruption cases, including both former legislative leaders in Albany.

Bharara is a graduate of Harvard College and Columbia Law School. He has spoken regularly at NYU Law, including as its convocation speaker in 2015.

He will start the new job April 1.





© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved