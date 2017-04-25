'Amazon tax' blocked at NY Capitol

Amazon

ALBANY -- A bid to force major online marketplaces like Amazon to collect sales tax on more purchases appears to be dead at the state Capitol, at least for the next year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's original state budget proposal would have forced those with more than $100 million in annual sales to tax all purchases by New York buyers, regardless of whether the seller is located in the Empire State.

But the plan was kept out of the final $153 billion spending plan approved by lawmakers earlier this month, blocked by legislators who viewed it as a tax increase.

The proposal -- which would have drawn an estimated $136 million in annual sales tax revenue -- drew a flurry of lobbying in the halls of the Capitol from online retailers, who fought against it, and brick-and-mortar retailers, who pushed for it.

The Internet Association, a lobbying group whose members include Amazon, Etsy and eBay, praised lawmakers for rejecting what it called an "unprecedented and burdensome online marketplace tax."

"Albany is sending a clear message that New York state is indeed open for business," John Olsen, the association's New York executive director, said in a statement.

The proposal would have targeted online marketplaces that act as a go-between for buyers and independent sellers, who use platforms like Amazon Marketplace, eBay and Etsy to offer their wares.

Current state law only requires them to collect sales tax if the outside seller has a physical presence in New York.

Cuomo's proposal wouldn't have affected direct online retailers: All direct sales -- not through a marketplace -- to New York buyers already have to be taxed.

The governor had tried at least once before to broaden state law to capture online marketplaces, but it didn't make it in the 2015-16 state budget.

He tried again this year, only for it to be stripped out of the final spending plan before lawmakers put it to a vote.

Ted Potrikus, president and CEO of the state Retail Council, said he wants lawmakers and Cuomo will take another look at the proposal next year.

But he's not hopeful because it's a state election year, when few tax measures are taken up in Albany.

"I can't understand why they would choose Amazon.com over Main Street, but they did," Potrikus said. "They'll have to live with that choice every time a store in their district closes."

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, said his conference rejected the so-called "Amazon tax" because "that's what worked for our constituents."

"Sometimes we do things that are of benefit to our constituents affirmatively, and sometimes we do things that help things by rejecting things that are on the table," he said after the Senate approved the budget April 9.

