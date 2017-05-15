New York expands fight against an invasive beetle

Ash tree girdled to trap emerald ash borers (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is expanding its fight against an invasive beetle.



The emerald ash borer has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America, including many trees in upstate New York.



State environmental and agricultural officials this past week said they are expanding the state's so-called restricted zone to step up their fight against the invasive pest.

Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) Restricted Zone (Photo: NYS DEC)





The beetle's larvae can be moved long distances in firewood, logs, branches and nursery stock. So there are extra rules about the movement of these items in and out of the restricted zone. For instance, wood chips may not leave the restricted zone between April 15 and May 15.

