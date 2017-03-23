WGRZ
New waterfront attraction to hit the water in May

Newest Craze To Hit The Waterfront

Dooley O'Rourke , WGRZ 10:30 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

BUFFALO, NY -- With the warm weather right around the corner, Buffalo businessman Brandon Bova is ready to launch his new venture, Buffalo Cycleboats.

Combine the pedal power of a bike and put it on a boat and you've got a cycleboat.

Cycleboats can hold up to sixteen passengers and will begin offering two-hour tours of the inner harbor and Buffalo River starting in mid-May.

If you would like more information about how to book a date, check out their website www.Buffalocycleboats.com

 

