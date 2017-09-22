New vintage bike collection to debut in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Tranportation/Pierce Arrow Museum rolls out a brand new exhibit this weekend. Museum founder, Jim Sandoro, tells 2 On Your Side the vintage bike exhibit is a collection of bikes and memorabilia, rich with Western New York history

Sandoro explains that the 60 or bikes on display are just the beginning.

"That's really only half the collection. For now, until we move into a new building, this is what we want to show people," Sandoro said.

Sandoro and his wife collected the pieces over the past 50 years. They're proud to finally be able to show it off.

"Couldn't wait to do it. And after aquiring the Burgwardt Western New York Collection 5 years ago, we've been workong on how we're going to display it. And here it is," Sandoro said.

The oldest bike on display is called "The Bone Shaker," a red painted metal and wood bike which Sandoro says is from the 1860's, Civil War era.

The automobile enthusiast says folks who come out to the exhibit should take the time to check out all the Pierce bikes.

"They're the rarest bikes and made in Buffalo. It really propelled pierce into the automobile business and what made it a world famous name," Sandoro said.

The new vintage bike collection officially opens to the public Saturday at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and reception.



