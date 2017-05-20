New tobacco, smoke-free Bisons game policies

Coca-Cola Field in downtown Buffalo. (WGRZ File Photo) (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bisons are continuing to crack down on tobacco use and smoking at games.

They announced Saturday using tobacco-related products, including e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco, will be "strictly forbidden" inside Coca-Cola Field and in the surrounding James D. Griffin Plaza.

Fans will also no longer be allowed to temporarily leave the ballpark to smoke or use tobacco-related products.

The policies were put in place in cooperation with Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Tobacco-Free Erie-Niagara.

“The Buffalo Bisons organization is excited to share these new policies, which ensure a fun and comfortable environment for all our fans attending Coca-Cola Field," said Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons. "We want to thank Roswell Park and Tobacco-Free Erie-Niagara for their support in helping us make the ballpark 100% tobacco-free.”

