New tobacco, smoke-free Bisons game policies

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bisons are continuing to crack down on tobacco use and smoking at games.
They announced Saturday using tobacco-related products, including e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco, will be "strictly forbidden" inside Coca-Cola Field and in the surrounding James D. Griffin Plaza.
Fans will also no longer be allowed to temporarily leave the ballpark to smoke or use tobacco-related products.
The policies were put in place in cooperation with Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Tobacco-Free Erie-Niagara.
“The Buffalo Bisons organization is excited to share these new policies, which ensure a fun and comfortable environment for all our fans attending Coca-Cola Field," said Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons. "We want to thank Roswell Park and Tobacco-Free Erie-Niagara for their support in helping us make the ballpark 100% tobacco-free.”
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs