New technology aims to catch speeders

BUFFALO, NY – A new state-of-the-art device is being used in Western New York to help catch speeders.

A new speed monitoring sign detects a vehicle’s speed, displays the speed to the driver, and collects the speed of each vehicle which passes it, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. The device tracks the speed data, allowing the Sheriff’s Patrol Service Division and Traffic Unit to review the information and assess the best times and locations to concentrate its speed enforcement details.

This speed sign can be quickly placed anywhere in the patrol districts and easily mounts on road sign posts.

The sign has been used for the past few weeks and has collected speeds of thousands of drivers and their vehicle’s speed.

The device was purchased by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for $4,975 behind funding provided by Erie County Sheriff’s 21st Century Foundation.

