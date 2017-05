NY State Police (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state troopers are adding more than 190 new members to their ranks.



A graduation ceremony for a new class of troopers is being held Wednesday morning at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.



The New York State Police Academy has run 205 classes through its basic school for trooper candidates.

