New speed humps on Buffalo streets

BUFFALO, NY — The City of Buffalo is looking to slow down traffic on residential streets.

On Wednesday, took action by putting in ten temporary speed humps on five streets where they've received a lot of speeding complaints to 311.

Humps are on Newburg, Woodward, Roesh, Bissell and Florida streets.

They are smaller than speed bumps but they still encourage people to slow down.

The humps will eventually be removed after people slow down, however police may still focus on the area to make sure things stay that way.

