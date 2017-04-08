New security measures at Coca-Cola field

WGRZ Photo/Bill Boyer (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Bill Boyer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It was finally opening day for the Buffalo Bisons at Coca-Cola Field Saturday.

This came after both Thursday and Friday's games were canceled due to the weather.

Fans may have noticed some new security measures as they were entering the stadium, including metal detectors.

In addition, as part of the new measures, there is no re-entry, including for anyone who wants to step outside to smoke.

The Bisons won 4-2 over the defending Governors' Cup champion, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The team faces a double-header Sunday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV