New restaurant offers path to re-entry

BUFFALO, NY -- When Tony Hearst decided to open a new restaurant at the corner of East Ferry and Jefferson Avenue, his uncle, Pastor C.H. Walker II, saw an opportunity.
Pastor Walker is the Re-Entry Coordinator at Back To Basics Outreach Ministries. Re-Entry is a mentoring program that finds employment for men and woman who have recently been released from prison.
"And my nephew; who better than to start with him, and with him doing the initiative here, he's made a contract with me that he will hire about 30 of my guys, and ladies, coming home from prisons," Walker said.
Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke was on hand as Solo Eats greeted their first costumers Monday and he shares their story in the video above.
