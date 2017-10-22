New NY bill offers cancer coverage for volunteer firefighters

WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

ALBANY— Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill that will protect volunteer firefighters who are diagnosed with certain cancers.

Starting in January, the bill will provide support for treatment for life-threatening forms of cancer including lung, prostate, breast, lymphatic, blood, digestive, urinary, neurological, reproductive and melanoma.

About 96,000 volunteer firefighters could be covered if the cancer was not pre-existing to their service and if they have five years of duty, including fighting fires inside buildings.

