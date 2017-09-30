WGRZ
New murals debut on Bailey Ave.

New murals unveiled on Bailey Ave.

WGRZ 7:41 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — The city's latest murals are at the corner of Bailey and East Amherst.

The paintings are part of the "Bailey Fights Blight.' The community-based project in Buffalo's University District has a goal of improving public spaces and re-purposing vacant or underutilized properties.

These murals were worked on by Team-Razor-Wire. The group is currently fundraising to do more murals like this next year.

