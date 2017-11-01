New K-9 to join Erie Co. Sheriff's Office

Photo of Leiche submitted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

BUFFALO, NY — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K-9 officer to its team.

The Sheriff’s Office has acquired Leiche, a 2-year-old female cadaver K-9, trained to locate human remains. Leiche is trained to detect human scent by using placenta, blood, teeth, human fat, and soil from where a person has decomposed, then is rewarded for detecting human scent.

Leiche is a rescue dog and is being trained by a police dog trainer in Ontario, Canada. Once Leiche completes training and gains National Association of Professional Canine Handlers’ (NAPCH) cadaver certification, she will join the Sheriffs’ Office.

Leiche will become one of only a few NAPCH cadaver certified canines in the northeast and will provide assistance to agencies throughout Erie County and surrounding counties.

