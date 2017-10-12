New Jingle Falls USA coming to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — The Cataract City will have a new holiday-themed event for Western New Yorkers to enjoy.

On Thursday, city officials announced Jingle Falls USA, a three-day event featuring a variety of holiday activities.

It will include free horse and carriage rides, a holiday market, candlelight stroll, ice carvings, an outdoor street hockey tournament and much more.

The holiday celebration will be held in downtown Niagara Falls for three Saturdays in December—Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.

