New indictment for Anchor Bar suspects

WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The alleged shooter and getaway driver in the murder of an Anchor Bar employee were back before a judge Tuesday.

Jorge Suarez and Gregory Ramos were arraigned on a superseding indictment, charging them both with one count of First-Degree Murder for killing 23-year-old Freddie Dizon.

Dizon was gunned down in the restaurant kitchen last May as dozens of customers sat nearby in the dining room.

Both suspects are also charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. They pleaded not guilty and continue to be held without bail.

