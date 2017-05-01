New housing in Niagara Falls

New affordable homes are being built on Walnut Avenue in Niagara Falls. (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- After years of construction, leaders will cut the ribbon Monday on new affordable housing in Niagara Falls.

The development is on Walnut Avenue, right near the Seneca Niagara Casino, an area where development has been badly needed for some time.

The new project is called "Walnut Avenue Homes".

It creates 41 high quality, energy efficient, and affordable homes for families. The apartment project will replace several empty lots and deteriorating buildings. The price tag for all of this is $12 million.

Developers and city leaders told us when they broke ground last year, this is about more than just affordable housing, it is about investing in the future.

The project is a partnership of several government agencies, using millions in tax dollarsm but city leaders say this is about taking back a neighborhood, by replacing vacant lots and abandoned buildings with new buildings, and providing housing options.



