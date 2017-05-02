New Falls luxury hotel, waterpark announced

A rendering of the "Daredevil" ANH Waterpark. Photo: ANH (Photo: Photo: ANH)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $70 million project that includes a luxury hotel and "Daredevil" waterpark is in the works for Niagara Falls.

The American Niagara Hospitality (ANH) is behind the planning of the $50 million all-suite hotel and $20 million "Daredevil" Waterpark. The tourism company said Monday it announced the project to the Niagara Falls City Council. It is seeking support from USA Niagara and Empire State Development.

The development would be built on Old Falls Street across from the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, on top of the existing Sheraton At The Falls location. It aims to keep pace with hotel and attraction demand in the off-season months of September and May, ANH says.

Hotel amenities would include a rooftop bar, an infinity pool overlooking the casino, a celebrity restaurant and bar, executive meeting space and an athletic and fitness club.

The waterpark would be 40,000 square feet and include 12 slides, including one called "Devil's Hole." This slide would plunge riders in total darkness via an "Aqua-drop" launch capsule about 250 feet into a "Devil's Hole Bowl." Kid visitors would have access to interactive play structures, including a 1,000 gallon tipping bucket.

ANH says it is still continuing negotiations for the development, which is projected to create 165 full-time jobs.

