WGRZ
Close

New Era Field says it did not run out of water

WGRZ 4:51 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Despite large social media backlash, New Era Field says it did not run out of water during the Bills-Broncos game.

Many fans at the stadium shared on social media that stadium concessions stands were out of water, including one post that claimed free water was being given out because of the shortage.

Here's what others on social media had to say about the water situation.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures reached 89 degrees at the Buffalo Niagara Airport, which broke the record for the hottest Sept. 24 in history.

The Bills warned fans about the heat during the week, and changed the price of water being sold at New Era Field from $5 to $3. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories