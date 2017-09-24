Photo: Nate Krug/WGRZ

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Despite large social media backlash, New Era Field says it did not run out of water during the Bills-Broncos game.

New Era Field has not run out of water and we are working hard to keep up with demand. Thanks for being patient while we replenish supplies. pic.twitter.com/5kEWtzU7X1 — New Era Field (@newerafield) September 24, 2017

Many fans at the stadium shared on social media that stadium concessions stands were out of water, including one post that claimed free water was being given out because of the shortage.

Bills handing out free water after running out of bottled. pic.twitter.com/HoFsodfwbI — Darren Ford (@darrenford77) September 24, 2017

Here's what others on social media had to say about the water situation.

At New Era Field on a beautiful day. Food stands are out of water. @nfl @buffalobills typical Bills Fail!!! — Mark Stark (@Markstark17UofM) September 24, 2017

The concession stand at the bills game by me is out of bottles of water... it's fine I'll die of dehydration. Thanks buffalo. — Danielle Vaughn (@danivaughn21) September 24, 2017

Out of water I think they just brought some into stadium pic.twitter.com/ZcxMV3GZEl — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) September 24, 2017

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures reached 89 degrees at the Buffalo Niagara Airport, which broke the record for the hottest Sept. 24 in history.

The Bills warned fans about the heat during the week, and changed the price of water being sold at New Era Field from $5 to $3.

