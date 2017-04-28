New details in BPD custody death

Wardel Davis

BUFFALO. N.Y. - There are new developments in the death of Wardel Davis. Davis, who went by the nickname "Meech," died some months ago in a struggle with Buffalo Police, and his death prompted a lot of protesting by people claiming police brutality.

An attorney for Buffalo Police, Tom Burton, says a report from Erie County's Medical Examiner indicates Davis had acute bronchitis as well as a lengthy history of asthma.

Burton says he has not seen the report himself, and is going off of what he's heard that the report contains and information he's gathered from his own independent sources.

Burton says the struggle with police caused the onset of an asthma attack. He says the medical examiner may be using a forensic term to describe his death called "technical homicide," but says that does not mean the same thing as a homicide under penal law.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV