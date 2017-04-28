New community playground under construction in Hamburg

Volunteers work to put together a new community playground in Hamburg. Photo taken by photojournalist Mike Lucksh.

HAMBURG, N.Y.-- Many people gathered for some hard work Friday morning, so that kids can have another place to enjoy some time outside.

Volunteers are giving their time to put together the new Hamburg Community Playground between Highland and Prospect avenues.

It's replacing the old wooden playground that reached the end of its lifetime.

Josh Haeick, Recreation Supervisor for the Village of Hamburg said, "The entire Western New York community came in droves for 25 years to this playground. So the importance of keeping that tradition of quality of life and play for our young people, the youth of our community throughout Western New York was really important to us."

If you are interested in helping volunteer either April 29th, or May 5 & 6th, head to the Community Playground's website and click "Get Involved".

