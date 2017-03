An artist's rendering of what the new Explore and More Children's Museum at Canalside may look like.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An anticipated new attraction to Canalside will be another step closer to reality Wednesday.

At 10 a.m., the ground will be broken for the new Explore and More Children's Museum.

The 43-thousand square foot facility will be located on the south block, right next to the Replica Canals.

If all goes well, Canalside's latest attraction will open in 2018.

