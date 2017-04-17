New center aimed at fighting addiction in WNY

WGRZ Photo/Charles Moore (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Charles Moore)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There's a new place in Buffalo to add to a growing list of locations helping victims of the opioid addiction crisis.

Leaders cut the ribbon Monday morning at the Lake Shore Behavioral Health's BestSelf Recovery Community and Outreach Center at 69 Linwood Avenue.

“This new center will expand opportunities for recovery and access to a wealth of resources for those who need them in Western N.Y.," said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It's going to provide services including support groups, wellness activities and education for both addicts and those around them.

"Very often, families come to us with questions about how they can best help their loved one, and I think it's very difficult for families at times," said Howard Hitzel, president at Lake Shore Behavioral Health. "The recovery center will provide people with support, guidance, and advice about how they can best be helpful to their loved ones."

All services provided at the center will be free of charge.

The center is supported through a $1.75 million award from the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS).

