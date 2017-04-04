New cardiac catheterization lab in the Falls

Contributor Photo/Larry Kensinger (Photo: Contributor Photo/Larry Kensinger)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- There was a milestone to celebrate in the Cataract City Tuesday: A facility that's one of a kind in Niagara County.

A ceremony in downtown Niagara Falls Tuesday opened up the county's first and only cardiac catheterization laboratory at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the county and in Western New York.

And this lab can help fight that with procedures that use catheters to diagnose and treat heart and blood vessel conditions.

The state helped foot about half of the facility's $2.2 million dollar cost. It's expected to serve more than a thousand patients a year. You can learn more here: nfmmc.org/programs-services/cath-lab.php

