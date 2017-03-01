New Business Growth Along Hertel Avenue

Lexington Co-Op's Hertel Avenue location

BUFFALO, N.Y. - If you haven't visited Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo in awhile, there are a lot of changes.

New restaurants and businesses are popping up and helping to breathe new life into the area.

Lexington Co-Op is opening a new location on Hertel Avenue. They reached a construction milestone Wednesday when they entered the final phase of construction. The 10,000 square foot store is scheduled to open in mid-July.

Deep South Taco opened a second location on Hertel, and Lockport-based Lake Effect Ice Cream is looking to open a second location on Hertel by Memorial Day.

Neighbors and business owners are excited for the growth and the positive domino effect it is creating.

"It makes me feel really excited actually. It's awesome. My husband and I joke that we never really have to leave Hertel Avenue. We eat here, and we shop here. We live here. It's just a really exciting time for this community. That's what this neighborhood is, it's a wonderful mixture of communities and families," said Lisa Samar, owner of Daisy's Doghouse. Samar has lived in North Buffalo for more than 25 years. She has owned her Hertel Avenue business for almost two years.

