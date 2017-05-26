New Buffalo Zoo president shares plans

The Buffalo Zoo introduced Norah Fletchall on Monday morning as the zoo's new President and CEO. (Photo: Buffalo Zoo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Zoo held its BuffaLoveFest fundraiser Friday night, and it was also an opportunity for the public to meet the zoo's new President and CEO.

Norah Fletchall started her new job Monday. This was her first BuffaLoveFest. She told us she was excited to see all of the local vendors and meet everyone at the fundraiser.

Fletchall comes to Buffalo from the Indianapolis Zoo. 2 On Your Side asked her about her short-term and long-term goals for the zoo. She told us that right now she's taking time to learn about the animals, the staff, and the community.

"That's really my short-term goal is to just be like a giant sponge. There's so much information to absorb, like this wonderful event we're having here tonight, just observe, and learn, and listen, and I'm looking forward to getting input from everyone," says Fletchall. "Long term, I just want us to continue to build on that great foundation we have here. We have such a beautiful zoo, you know, being the third oldest zoo in the country we've got some really, really beautiful vistas and some great exhibits in this wonderful park, so let's all just continue to work together on building some great exhibits and continuing to connect people with wildlife."

She says she loves being able to sit in her office and hear the lions vocalizing.

Fletchall also spent more than 20 years at a zoo in Michigan.

The money raised at BuffaLoveFest helps the staff care for the animals.

