New animal shelter, fire station in Buffalo's plan

Buffalo, NY — The City of Buffalo has a new $22.8 million capital budget outline and the 2018 wish list for projects and upgrades in city facilities includes some specific plans.

It includes the Buffalo City Animal Shelter, which cares for lost pets and offers some animals for adoption. Some feel the facility on Oak Street has been neglected but it will now be one of the key areas of focus.

2 on Your Side's Michael Wooten explained those concerns earlier this year, especially the lack of adequate space in the old outdated facility which operates under the City Department of Public Works.

Commissioner Steve Stepniak said there would be upgrades back then for the infrastructure and even the kennels inside. But now City Hall recognizes it must find a new location and eventually build a brand new animal shelter with a newly announced price tag and that planning process for that facility will start with this capital plan.

Mayor Brown told reporters, "Relocation and construction of a new Buffalo Animal Shelter with an estimated cost of four million dollars."

As we reported back in May, a new animal shelter would likely be included as part of an overall new public works campus so the location must still be determined.

Now this capital budget also includes planning for a new $5 million dollar fire station and East Side trash transfer station. There are numerous street improvements listed as well. Again locations for the new animal shelter and fire station will be determined during the planning process.

