New ambulances unveiled for children

BUFFALO, NY-- First responders here in Buffalo have some new tools to get injured kids to the hospital.

American Medical Response (AMR) showed off a pair of new ambulances Wednesday that are specially designed for infants and children, to make things a little easier for what can be a scary trip to the hospital.

"The equipment is obviously designed more to treat the pediatric patient; state-of-the-art technology that we've incorporated was a ceiling-mounted DVD player so we can give the creature comforts to the child, give him a little more comfort, a minivan-style comfort so he'll think they're in their parents vehicle traveling to the hospital," said Scott Karaszewski, Chief EMS Officer of AMR.

The ambulances also advertise the upcoming Children's hospital move to the medical campus.

