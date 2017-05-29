New Addiction Treatment Program for Jamestown

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

Jamestown, NY - As with other parts of the country and the state, the Southern Tier struggles with the opioid epidemic which has ruined and sometimes taken lives. Now for the first time, a longer-term treatment option will be available for those trying to escape the strangle-hold of addiction. The state and a local hospital in Jamestown will provide this crucial program.

When a spate of shootings, one of them fatal, struck the city of Jamestown late last year it was an obvious concern that it was drug fueled violence. Even the recent arrest of several suspects in an investigation tied to fatal overdoses in Chautauqua County emphasized the point that the opioid epidemic also has a death grip on the Southern Tier.

But to stem the tide, there's a realization even among those in law enforcement that just making arrests won't stop it. Jamestown Police Chief Harry Snellings stresses the point: "It's gonna require a multi prong approach to include treatment and rehabilitation and there's a lot of other programs...but it's just not a law enforcement issue."

It may be more of a "resources" issue according to some folks who deal one on one with addicts in Chautauqua County. Rick Huber is with the Mental Health Association of Chautauqua County and points out: "We've got one 28 day inpatient program...that's it and the relapse rate after that is almost 100 percent...it takes well over a year to recover if you're a heroin addict."

That message for handling hard core addiction did drive the state and it's Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services to re-boot its approach. Albany officials committed to more than $8 million dollars in funding for long term residential treatment in more rural areas of the state like Jamestown.

A specific $700,000 dollar state award will now help the UPMC Chautauqua WCA Hospital to set up a 20 bed unit in existing renovated space at its nearby campus on Glasgow Avenue housing the older Jones Memorial Health Center. It will be staffed by highly trained professionals who will provide medication, therapy and counseling according to UPMC Chautauqua WCA Chemical Dependency and Substance Abuse Treatment Director Andy O'Brien.

"Physicians, nurse practitioners, and nurses that have specialty in the provision of that care and in managing withdrawal or maintenance of efforts to reduce cravings. The general design will take it anywhere from a minimum of 90 days up to probably a year. "

But there are other crucial elements to successfully treating a substance abuse patient in his or her "home community". O'Brien adds: "Involving the family is key. The young mother or father can have their children come and visit on a regular basis. And that just psychologically is a tremendous boost. Rather than as I sometimes deal with..a person who's got a two year old and they're saying goodbye to them because they're gonna be in a residential program 150 miles away and they may see them once every 90 days."

The decision to bring a residential substance abuse treatment unit to Jamestown gives some comfort to local resident Kim Carlson who lost her son Alex Foulk to a heroin/fentanyl overdose. She says: "It's happening. It's happening in all kinds of communities."

Taking it all a step further, post treatment some are pushing for transitional housing for recovering addicts. The reason why? Here's Rick Huber again: "There's no safe place for them to go in Chautauqua County. I hear it every day. Women saying that once we get into recovery we've got dealers showing up at our houses...looking for us. "

O'Brien adds: "The patients and the family members who are afflicted by this disease feel strongly that often what they need is a safe place to be and not be in a rush to leave it."

This long term residential unit for addiction treatment should be open by sometime in early 2018. Again state funding will help with initial costs to set up the unit. Then patient treatment will also be covered by health insurance.

