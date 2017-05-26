WGRZ

VILLAGE OF HAMBURG, N.Y. -- We're celebrating Western New York with a new $500,000 playground in the Village of Hamburg.

The Hamburg Community Playground took more than two years of planning and fundraising before opening Friday night.

The playground features many play pieces you won't find anywhere else, and many of the pieces are built to accommodate children with disabilities. It replaces the old wooden one that children played on for 30 years.

"We had our build days in the rain and cold, and to know that all that hard work culminates into all the smiling little faces coming out here is just so rewarding not only in my position, but as a dad, someone that lives in the community, as well. Feels great," says Village of Hamburg Parks and Recreation Supervisor Josh Haeick.

You do not have to live in the Village to use the playground. It's open from sunrise to sunset every day.

