Nesting geese return to parking lot

AMHERST, N.Y. -- A pair of Canada geese are back to an unexpected nesting location in Amherst.

The geese could be seen Sunday nesting in the Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store parking lot off of Niagara Falls Boulevard -- the same location they nested last year.

The Lakeview Animal Sanctuary said they would come by later this week to set up a fence around the nesting spot, just like they did last year.

It's not known at this point how many eggs they are guarding this year.

