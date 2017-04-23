Nesting geese return to parking lot

AMHERST, N.Y. -- A pair of Canada geese are back to an unexpected nesting location in Amherst.
The geese could be seen Sunday nesting in the Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store parking lot off of Niagara Falls Boulevard -- the same location they nested last year.
The Lakeview Animal Sanctuary said they would come by later this week to set up a fence around the nesting spot, just like they did last year.
It's not known at this point how many eggs they are guarding this year.
