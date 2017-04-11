Neighbors to meet about Methadone Clinic

Meeting location for Methadone Clinic. Photo: Google Maps (Photo: Photo: Google Maps)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- There is a meeting Tuesday to discuss the controversy surrounding a proposed methadone clinic in Amherst.

Some people in Eggertsville aren't happy about the town board approving the clinic's move into a vacant building on Millersport near Sheridan, close to a daycare and parks.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Saint Paul's Parish Hall at 4007 Main Street in Eggertsville.

