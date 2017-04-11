WGRZ
Close

Neighbors to meet about Methadone Clinic

WGRZ 1:23 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

AMHERST, N.Y. -- There is a meeting Tuesday to discuss the controversy surrounding a proposed methadone clinic in Amherst. 

Some people in Eggertsville aren't happy about the town board approving the clinic's move into a vacant building on Millersport near Sheridan, close to a daycare and parks. 

The meeting is set for  7 p.m. at Saint Paul's Parish Hall at 4007 Main Street in Eggertsville. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories