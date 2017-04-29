Nearly 4,000 lost power in Hamburg area

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Nearly 4,000 customers lost power Saturday afternoon in the Village of Hamburg area, said NYSEG spokesperson Rachel Buchanan.

Power was restored to most customers by 4:32 p.m.

NYSEG says the outages all stemmed from an incident Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. involving a boom truck trimming trees in the area of 107 Prospect Ave.

Buchanan says the tree cutter brought down a wire that caused another to go down in a different area. It was reported that the wire went down on a man working in a "Bobcat" machine below, but he was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

At about 4:15 p.m., Buchanan reported of the four circuits that went down, three were back up and the fourth should be back on by 4:45 p.m.

You can check in on NYSEG's Outage Map for updates on the outages: https://outagemap.nyseg.com/

NYSEG Outage Map (Photo: https://outagemap.nyseg.com/)

© 2017 WGRZ-TV