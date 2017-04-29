Nearly 4,000 lose power in Hamburg area

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Nearly 4,000 customers lost power Saturday afternoon in the Village of Hamburg area, said NYSEG spokesperson Rachel Buchanan.

NYSEG says the outages all stem from an incident Saturday afternoon involving a boom truck trimming trees in the area of 107 Prospect Ave.

Buchanan says the tree cuter brought down a wire that caused another to go down in a different area. It was reported that the wire went down on a man working in a "Bobcat" skid loader machine below, but he was not hurt. No other injuries have been reported.

Drivers in the Village of Hamburg should be aware many traffic lights have been affected by the outage. According to NYSEG, there is no firm estimated restoration time. However, crews are on scene working to fix the outages and hope to have it fixed before Sunday.

You can check in on NYSEG's Outage Map for updates on the outages: https://outagemap.nyseg.com/

NYSEG Outage Map (Photo: https://outagemap.nyseg.com/)

