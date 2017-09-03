Nearly 3,000 flags placed for 9/11 tribute

Nate Krug/WGRZ photo

BUFFALO, NY — Nearly 3,000 small American flags have been placed on the lawn of the American Red Cross chapter on Delaware Avenue as a tribute to the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The flags were put up by local families of the 9/11 organization to honor and remember loved ones and others lost on the 16th anniversary of that terrible day.

"Just so that everybody remembers, said Cynthia Blest, who lost her younger brother in the attacks. "Some of them will remember my brother because they knew him. But just remember. It happened and a lot of people were impacted and it's important keep that in mind."

Many local communities around the area will hold remembrance services on next Monday, Sept. 11.

