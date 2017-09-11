Nearly 3,000 flags on Delaware honor 9-11 victims

BUFFALO, NY - At the intersection of Delaware and Summer near Downtown Buffalo, thousands of flags are planted to remember the victims of 9-11.

Nearly 3,000 small American Flags placed on the lawn of the Buffalo’s American Red Cross chapter, to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost on the same date in 2001.

Local families of the 9/11 organization have put the flags on display each year to remember their own loved ones.

