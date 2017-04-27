NCCC's new leader was fired from former job

Luba Chliwniak, courtesy of niagaracc.suny.edu.

SANBORN, N.Y. -- On Wednesday, former Niagara County Community College president James Klyczek retired during two investigations: one involving alleged bid-rigging and the other involves his comments about a sexual assault that happened on campus.

The school's board of trustees named a temporary leader until an interim president is chosen.

Luba Chliwniak, who is currently NCCC’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, has been named “Officer in Charge.”

NCCC officials say it's a 90-day temporary position, while the search for a replacement gets underway.

Chliwniak, it turns out, has bounced back and forth between NCCC and Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona, over the past couple of decades.

She served as President of PCC’s downtown Tucson campus from 2011 to 2013 until she was fired.

Media Relations Executive Director Elizabeth Howell confirms Chliwniak was fired in 2013 along with other top PCC officials during what Howell would only describe as "a difficult time for the college."

She was likely referring to the allegations of sexual harassment and complaints about campus leadership that led to the dismissal of several top officials.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the former Chancellor was accused of sexual harassment by eight women.

The newspaper also found Chliwniak was fired after an investigation revealed she and the vice president were ultimately held responsible for a poorly run student-veterans center, in which a student quoted criticizes Chliwniak’s treatment of veterans and how she talked to them.

NCCC Faculty Senate President Lori Townsend says Chliwniak's position as "Officer in Charge" is strictly 90 days and will likely take the college through graduation.

Both she, and Board of Trustee chairman Vincent Ginestre say Chliwniak was chosen because her current position as Vice President of Academic Affairs, coupled with having been a president before, showed adequate experience to help fill this temporary leadership role.

Regarding Chliwniak's questionable history in Arizona, Ginestre said she had worked for NCCC before she moved away, and that her work history here in Western New York is good.

Officials say the search for a permanent replacement is about to get underway.

