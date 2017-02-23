NCCC responds to contract allegations

Niagara County Community College sign (Photo: WGRZ)

SANBORN, N.Y. - Niagara County Community College has hired outside counsel to deal with allegations that contracts involving the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, which is run by NCCC, were improperly awarded.

LP Ciminelli was awarded the contract to build the institute back in 2011, and the feds are currently examining how the company got the contract.

College Trustee Vincent Ginestre issued the following statement:

"This week, the Board of Trustees of Niagara County Community College became aware of allegations regarding the awarding of contracts related to the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. We have retained outside counsel to conduct a full investigation of these allegations.

I can confirm that NCCC has received a federal subpoena for documents and information related the awarding of those contracts, and that the College is fully cooperating with these requests.

We will share more information once our internal investigation is complete. Until that time, no one from the College has any further comment."

