NCCC President to remain in post during investigation

Niagara County Community College sign (Photo: WGRZ)

SANBORN, N.Y. - A vote by the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees about whether to place college President James Klycek on administrative leave failed Thursday night.

The board recently hired a law firm to investigate allegations of potential bid rigging after federal investigators issued subpoenas on the financing and construction contracts which Klycek negotiated.

Among those that got the work, LP Ciminelli, the same firm whose former top executives are under indictment on bid-rigging charges connected to Buffalo Billion projects, including Kevin Schuler, who was a member of the NCCC Board of Trustees when the Culinary Institute was being built.

The board also voted to select law firm Hancock Estabrook, LLP to coordinate the college's response to the federal subpoena and conduct an internal investigation.

(© 2017 WGRZ)