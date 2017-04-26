NCCC President retires in midst of investigation

Niagara County Community College sign (Photo: WGRZ)

SANBORN, N.Y. - James Klyczek, the now former President of Niagara County Community College, retired Wednesday afternoon.

Klyczek being investigated by Governor Andrew Cuomo's office for his handling of a case involving a sexual assault that took place on campus.

This also comes as the college's Board of Trustees recently hired a law firm to investigate allegations of potential bid rigging after federal investigators issued subpoenas on the financing and construction contracts which Klycek negotiated.

Among those that got the work, LP Ciminelli, the same firm whose former top executives are under indictment on bid-rigging charges connected to Buffalo Billion projects, including Kevin Schuler, who was a member of the NCCC Board of Trustees when the Culinary Institute was being built.

Klyczek's departure comes prior to a meeting at which the board was expected to discuss personnel matters. The meeting will still happen and the board is expected to name Klyczek's interim replacement Wednesday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV