NCCC board to discuss personnel matters

Niagara Community College sign. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: Niagara Community College sign. WGRZ File Photo)

SANBORN, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss what is being called "personnel matters."

This comes during an internal investigation over big-rigging.

NCCC's president, James Klycek, is accused of steering contracts to LP Ciminelli for the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute while a former Ciminelli employee was on the board.

In March, the board voted to maintain Klyczek's post during the investigation.

