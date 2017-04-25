WGRZ
NCCC board to discuss personnel matters

April 25, 2017

SANBORN, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss what is being called "personnel matters." 

This comes during an internal investigation over big-rigging. 

NCCC's president, James Klycek, is accused of steering contracts to LP Ciminelli for the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute while a former Ciminelli employee was on the board. 

In March, the board voted to maintain Klyczek's post during the investigation. 

