NCCC board to discuss personnel matters

SANBORN, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss what is being called "personnel matters."
This comes during an internal investigation over big-rigging.
NCCC's president, James Klycek, is accused of steering contracts to LP Ciminelli for the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute while a former Ciminelli employee was on the board.
In March, the board voted to maintain Klyczek's post during the investigation.
