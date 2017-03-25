Naval Park opens for season with special honor

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A new season for a staple Buffalo waterfront attraction comes with the sad loss of the man credited with helping to build and sustain it through the years.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park opened Saturday as park officials and supporters kicked off with a ceremony looking ahead to new exhibits and a special historic ship commissioning, but they also honored the memory of Colonel Patrick Cunningham.

Friday, it was announced Cunningham had passed away. He would have turned 79 on April 1. Cunningham had become the park's executive director in 1993 after retiring from the army, and he had kept it going even when it ran into some financial strain.

"He even went so far as to not take a salary and even donated his own money in order to make payroll in our lean times," said Don Alessi, Naval Park Chairman. "He will be sorely missed because the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park is really Pat Cunningham's park."

Captain Brian Rouche will replace Cunningham at the Naval and Military Park, which will help host the commissioning of a new Navy ship this September -- the USS Little Rock, with her retired Navy namesake ship, which is an exhibit at the park.

