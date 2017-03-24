Naval Park announces passing of Col. Cunningham

Col. Patrick Cunningham

BUFFALO, NY-The WNY military community is in mourning following the news Friday that Col. Patrick Cunningham, has passed away.

Col. Cunningham served as the the Executive Director of the Buffalo & Erie Co. Naval & Military Park since 1993. His passing comes on the eve of the opening of the Naval Park's 2017 season.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the arrival of the park's first two ships, the USS Little Rock and USS The Sullivans. It will now include a dedication of the 2017 season to the spirit and memory of the Colonel.

"Col. Cunningham will be remembered in Buffalo for his tireless efforts at building the Buffalo Naval Park into the wonderful education and historic attraction it is today," said Naval Park Board Chairman Donald Alessi. "He was instrumental in moving the park from its former site underneath the Skyway to its beautiful current location.

Col. Cunningham spent 30 years in active military service with the U.S. Army. His decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.

"He (Col. Cunningham) spent a career in service and sacrifice to his country-and he continued that commitment throughout his retirement," continued Alessi. " His vision turned our Naval Park-which is today the largest inland Naval Park in the U.S. -into the crown jewel we have on our waterfront today."

The Buffalo Naval Park Board of Directors has named Captain Brian Roche as its new Executive Director, naming Col. Cunningham as Executive Director Emeritus in the process.

Colonel Cunningham would've turned 79 years old on April 1st.

