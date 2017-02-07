Natural gas smell reported in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. -- Residents may have noticed the strong smell of natural gas Tuesday throughout East Aurora.

The Town of East Aurora Police Department says there is no hazard that residents should be concerned about.

In fact, where the smell is coming from is outside East Aurora, officials say.

A National Fuel spokesperson says the smell is coming from a compressor station in the Town of Elma.

Excess gas in lines is being blown off into the atmosphere as part of a regular maintenance procedure, she says.

The smell Tuesday is particularly strong because of low-hanging clouds and has carried into East Aurora.

National Fuel officials are closely monitoring air quality in the area and say there is nothing harmful about the stronger smell. As the maintenance work is complete, the smell should also begin to disperse, officials say.

