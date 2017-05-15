Memorial service held in downtown Buffalo for police officers killed in the line of duty. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- People in Western New York and around the country came together to remember the men and women who gave their lives protecting our communities.

Monday was National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a time to honor police officers who have died in the line of duty.

One of the many ceremonies across the country was held in Buffalo at St. Joseph Cathedral. "It's a true honor for us generally. A lot of us have police officers in our families, a lot of us have worked with fallen police officers who have gone since, and it's a tremendous, tremendous proud moment for all of us here today," said New York State Trooper Timothy Roof.

Another service took place in Washington this morning honoring officers around the U.S.

