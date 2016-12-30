National media focus on Paladino controversy

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo School Board voted Thursday to give Carl Paladino 24 hours to resign from the board, after his racist comments about President Obama and the First Lady.

That deadline has passed and so, the board has announced it'll have a special meeting next Wednesday, to choose outside council as it moves forward with legal options to remove him.

All of this national media focus on the controversy.

The New York Times, MSNBC, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and Huffington Post and many others are following along with their own articles. 2 On Your Side spoke to the director of Canisius College Journalism Department Catherine Foster by phone about all the coverage.

"I'm not surprised that this is part of the national story," she said, "Paladino himself is a public figure and a public official so what he says is going to come under greater scrutiny than what someone from the general public say."



She says part of the attention has to do with who his comments were about -- President Obama and the First Lady.

"People who make comments about prominent public officials and the president is perhaps the most prominent of those in this country what they say becomes newsworthy," Foster said.



Will the story go away on the national scale?

"I think it a lot of it depends on what else happens in this country and the world," Foster said.